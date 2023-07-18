INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you like to hike, bike, or throw a ball Indy Parks and Recreation is looking to expand the programs they offer you.

“We’re just looking for folks out there that might need space outdoors or indoors. To come and do programming and showcase activities that they do,” said Kavita Mahoney, who works as the chief strategy officer of Indy Parks and Rec.

Mahoney said the goal is to give more people options on how to spend their free time.

“We have 214 park locations across the city and we’re looking to utilize them as much as possible,” said Mahoney.

She said with all the open space around the parks, the possibilities are endless.

“We really want people that can highlight different cultural programs, arts, mental health, and things like that,” said Mahoney. “We have kids that we’re trying to get off of social media. The more things that we have for kids to do is great.”

Anyone interested in submitting an idea for a program can do so until August 25.