Indy Parks closes several facilities during COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- As spring weather makes its way into the area, Indy Parks is reminding people to be careful if they make their way to the park.

The Indy Parks Director sent out a letter Friday saying she has seen a concerning usage pattern in the parks.

Among the measures the parks system is taking is closing all Indy Parks family centers, nature centers, and playgrounds to the public except for food programs.

While the park trails remain open, Indy Parks reminds people to follow CDC guidance on social distancing. The parks director encourages people to choose areas of the park that are not crowded and to try to visit during off-peak hours. People can also visit a park they haven't been to before that isn't quite as populous.

Sunshine, nature, and exercise are more important than ever. And we’re here for you as long as we can be. But you must give each other space, avoid gathering in large groups, and be respectful of our spaces while you do it. Linda Broadfoot, Indy Parks Director

Indy Parks continues to provide meal services at several locations. The meal serving sites are as followed: