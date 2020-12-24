Indy organizers to hold Giving Hands Giveaway on Christmas Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday is Christmas Day, and one local family is gearing up to spread holiday cheer with a giveaway and a warm meal.

The Love and Mentor families, in combination with help from community organizations and local churches, will serve a big meal Friday and give away some much needed essentials.

They are calling it the Giving Hands Giveaway. Nothing is required, and people don’t need to sign up. They will be serving meals for those in need and giving away items donated by the community, including hand sanitizer, soap, shampoo, alcohol wipes and other hygiene products, as well as hats, socks, gloves and other clothing.

People will be able to walk through and select which essentials and clothing they need.

Co-organizer Shalonda Love says this is important to her because she would want someone to do the same for her if she was in need.

“I can kind of understand how people have lost their jobs because I’m just now getting back to working myself, and to give to others, that just brings everybody hope,” said Love.

The event will be at Roberts Park Methodist Church, located at 401 North Delaware Street in Indianapolis. It starts at 8 a.m. and runs until supplies are gone — first come, first served.

Organizers ask that people wear masks and practice social distancing while there.