Indy officials to detail measures to curb rise in homicides, shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Local leaders will announce measures to combat the rise in homicides and non-fatal shootings in Indianapolis during a news conference Thursday.

Mayor Joe Hogsett will join senior members of the administration, City-County Council leaders and community partners to detail a “series of public investments” intended to curb violence in Indianapolis and Marion County.

According to the administration, this is “the result of nearly a year’s worth of engagement with national best practices and community stakeholders.”

Those scheduled to speak include:

Mayor Joe Hogsett

OPHS Director Lauren Rodriguez

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor

City-County Council Leadership

Community Partners

We’ll stream the news conference live at 10 a.m.