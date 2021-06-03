Indy officials to detail measures to curb rise in homicides, shootings

Mayor Joe Hogsett

INDIANAPOLIS — Local leaders will announce measures to combat the rise in homicides and non-fatal shootings in Indianapolis during a news conference Thursday.

Mayor Joe Hogsett will join senior members of the administration, City-County Council leaders and community partners to detail a “series of public investments” intended to curb violence in Indianapolis and Marion County.

According to the administration, this is “the result of nearly a year’s worth of engagement with national best practices and community stakeholders.”

Those scheduled to speak include:

  • Mayor Joe Hogsett
  • OPHS Director Lauren Rodriguez
  • IMPD Chief Randal Taylor
  • City-County Council Leadership
  • Community Partners

