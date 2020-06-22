Indy nonprofit helps Hoosiers keep their pets safe during tough times

INDIANAPOLIS — This week on Pay it Forward, we’re shining a spotlight on an Indy non-profit, that’s helping Hoosiers care for their animals during challenging times in their lives.

To this day, Street Outreach Animal Response (SOAR) has helped more than 1,000 Hoosiers keep their pets.

The non-profit fosters animals while their owners are getting treatment, looking for permanent housing, or working through tough times in their life.

Organizers tell us there are currently about two dozen of animals in their care. That includes 7-year-old Sampson.

His owner, Darryl Boyd is a Navy veteran who has struggled with PTSD for years.

Boyd says he only went to treatment because he knew his dog would be well cared for.

For the past nine months, SOAR has been taking care of the black lab. That’s allowed Boyd to focus on himself.

“Doing anything without him or going through this treatment and not knowing if he would be okay, I would not be in the position I am today,” Boyd said.

In addition to fostering animals, SOAR also delivers pet food and supplies to those living on the streets or in transitional housing.

They’ll even connect those individuals with veterinary care for free.