Indy area neighborhoods and suburbs face delays in trash pick-up

INDIANAPOLIS — For the past week, CBS4 has been receiving emails and calls from neighborhoods across the city struggling with trash pickup. They are seeing delays, or trash left on the side of the road.

“This week it was Tuesday before most of us had our trash picked up from the curb,” says Michelle Little who lives in Franklin Township, “When you have trash sitting out for days in this type of weather it’s just not pleasant.”

Both the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) and Republic Services are dealing with hiring and staffing issues. DPW says the problem has some workers switching off routes to cover other areas. This can lead to delays.

“Requires DPW trucks to head to the landfill or incinerator more frequently,” details Jason Larrison, the City Council representative for the Irvington area, which has seen problems with trash pick-up, “A lot of what I hear from neighbors deals with heavy trash.”

The amount of trash is also a growing concern. DPW says they are still seeing 10% more trash than normal, even though people are going back to work. During the past year, DPW leased an additional twenty trucks just to keep up.

“City-County Council has a budget before them that we are reviewing that will include new equipment,” explains Larrison, “‘On top of all that, we are having some hiring challenges. There are plenty of jobs at Indy.gov.”

Phase one of Mayor Joe Hogsett’s Circle City Forward Initiative includes a new solid waste garage. DPW says the addition will protect trucks and optimize workflow.