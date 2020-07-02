Indy named one of the most affordable cities for weddings

Good news for Hoosiers tying the knot—Indianapolis was named one of the most affordable cities to have a wedding! That’s according to research done by the personal finance website Smart Asset.

The Circle City ranks fifth overall on their list.

The average cost of a wedding runs a little over $21,500 which is under the national average of $33,000.

Indy also got major points for the number of religious organizations, floral designers, musicians and photographers per 100 thousand residents.

Nashville, Tennessee is at the top of the list. It’s followed by New Orleans, Omaha, and Jacksonville with Indy rounding out the top five.