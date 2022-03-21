INDIANAPOLIS — As concert season approaches, local music venues are facing staffing issues while getting ready for the busy season here in Indy.

Ruoff Music Center, the TCU Amphitheater and the Old National Centre are all set to host some big names this summer, and they all need more help to make things run smoothly. Both Ruoff and TCU need to hire about 200 workers to be fully staffed, while the Old National Centre is looking for about 60.

Everything from guest services and security to VIP teams and stage handlers are needed, and these positions come with some perks too.

“That includes free tickets to shows, we discount tickets to events,” said Marco Lopez, assistant general manager at the Old National Centre. “We have a referral bonus program for anybody who gets hired on and brings their friends in.”

A full list of the available positions at both Ruoff and TCU can be found here. To apply for or inquire about positions at the Old National Centre, email oldnationalcentrejobs@livenation.com.

“We’re looking for a multitude of positions,” Lopez said. “We’ve got opportunities for advancements and year-round opportunities as well, so there’s plenty to do and we need a lot of people to get this thing done. We have a massive season coming up.”