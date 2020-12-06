Indy mourns loss of music icon DJ Indiana Jones

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis radio mainstay has left the airwaves quiet with the shock of his passing.
Ron Miner, known as DJ Indiana Jones, has passed away.
A household name in Indianapolis for over three decades, Radio One confirmed the host’s sudden passing saying they were “deeply shocked and saddened” to learn of it.
DJ Indiana Jones was one of the original air personalities and DJ’s for Radio Now and has mixed on Hot 96.3 for over 20 years. Most recently, he was co-hosting nights on Radio Now 100.9.
“He was taken away from us too soon and will be missed by all of us at Radio One Indianapolis and the entire Urban One Family,” said Deon Livingston, Radio One Regional Vice President. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Ron’s family and friends.”