Indy mourns loss of music icon DJ Indiana Jones

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis radio mainstay has left the airwaves quiet with the shock of his passing.

Ron Miner, known as DJ Indiana Jones, has passed away.

A household name in Indianapolis for over three decades, Radio One confirmed the host’s sudden passing saying they were “deeply shocked and saddened” to learn of it.

DJ Indiana Jones was one of the original air personalities and DJ’s for Radio Now and has mixed on Hot 96.3 for over 20 years. Most recently, he was co-hosting nights on Radio Now 100.9.

“He was taken away from us too soon and will be missed by all of us at Radio One Indianapolis and the entire Urban One Family,” said Deon Livingston, Radio One Regional Vice President. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Ron’s family and friends.”

Tonight we salute our brother, DJ Indiana Jones. His contribution to the Indianapolis music scene and beyond was unmatched. At 8pm we will celebrate his life….through his first love, music.



We love you forever. Indy's finest, DJ Indiana Jones. pic.twitter.com/luALR06DY1 — RadioNOW 100.9 (@RadioNOW1009) December 5, 2020

The musical landscape has forever been changed by the recent passing of our Brother DJ Indiana Jones. His impact and contributions are unmeasurable. Listen at 9pm as we turn up DJ Indiana Jones style. We salute you and love you forever. Indy Stand Up! pic.twitter.com/221VgOMxNm — Hot 96.3 (@Hot963) December 5, 2020

Indianapolis lost a legend today. Rest easy my brother @djindianajones.



🗣🗣✊🏻✊🏻 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 5, 2020

The musical landscape has forever been changed by the passing of our Brother @djindianajones. His impact and contributions are unmeasurable. Tonight @ 9PM @Hot963 celebrates Indy's finest. Listen as we turn up DJ Indiana Jones style. We salute you and love you forever. pic.twitter.com/o3t0JIAfoz — Kenny Kixx™ (@KennyKixx) December 5, 2020

DJ INDIANA JONES



one of the best.

great human. great loss.

my head is heavy for his loved ones and his community. https://t.co/txG7IyZXJp — MASKMOSPHERE (@atmosphere) December 5, 2020

Ron “DJ Indiana Jones” Miner was a peerless advocate, educator, caretaker and friend in the city’s hip-hop community. Every outpouring of love is richly deserved. RIP.



If you’re not familiar with Ron’s life in music, I posted some background at FB: https://t.co/OvUjYTfkNl pic.twitter.com/tRbLlUQpOB — Dave Lindquist (@317lindquist) December 5, 2020