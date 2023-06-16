INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help finding her son’s killer following a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Indy’s east side.

That case remains unsolved. Police say when they arrived on scene last week they were not able to get any information about a shooter because no witnesses came forward.

Just before midnight last Tuesday, police were called to the Reserves at Warren Park apartments near 10th and Post and found 24-year-old Tytrail Watkins dead at the bottom of the stairwell.

“It’s hard because that was my baby. That was my momma’s boy,” said the victim’s mother Latisha Watkins.

Provided picture of Tytrail Watkins

Latisha said her son was also a father to three young kids who now have to grow up without their dad.

“He can’t even raise his kids because someone wanted to take his life for no reason,” said Watkins.

Provided picture of Tytrail Watkins and his kids

The shooting ripped more than a dozen holes in the apartment walls and police believe the victim was targeted.

Latisha said her son used to live in the building where he was killed, but she doesn’t know what motivated the murder.

“I mean I don’t know what went on, but I feel it was a set up,” said Watkins. “I don’t know why. I want to know why and find out who did it.”

Police insisted last week a lack of witness cooperation on scene made it difficult to identify the shooter.

“We’d really appreciate it if people gave us a call because even though it was at midnight, I find it hard to believe no one saw or heard anything,” said IMPD captain Don Weilhammer.

“These are where we need to the community to step in,” said IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.

A week later, police say they still don’t have any updates or suspect information to release.

The apartments are right across the street from IMPD’s training academy and don’t have a history of violence, but several neighbors and even a pastor at an adjacent church were reluctant to talk for fear of retaliation.

“It’s going to continue because everybody sticks together. They’d rather kill each other,” said Watkins.

Latisha believes the only way to prevent violence in Indianapolis is for people to speak up and hold shooters, like whoever killed her son, accountable.

“Somebody knows what happened,” said Watkins. “I know they’re not scared. Come on. You all live on Post road. You’re not scared.”

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by email at Christopher.Winter@Indy.gov