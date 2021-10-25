Indy mother injured in drive-by, bullet almost hits sleeping toddler

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a woman. The shooting happened early Monday morning on the city’s near northeast side.

“It’s traumatizing. It’s very traumatizing,” said Tyla, a shooting victim.

Both front windows of this home on Baltimore Avenue are covered in bullet holes. Right on the other side of one of the bullet holes is where a mother and her toddler were sleeping.

“It could’ve easily been my daughter,” said Tyla.

Around 3:20 a.m. Monday, bullets flew through the home during the drive-by shooting.

“I was the only one that was hit. I believe there were said maybe 10-12 bullets that came into the house,” said Tyla.

Two adults were in the living room and hit the floor when they heard the gunshots and glass shattering. With the shooter or shooters still out there, Tyla asked us not to use her last name. She was shot in the leg.

“I didn’t feel anything until he said you’ve been shot,” said Tyla.

Tyla was in a bedroom. Just a couple feet away from where her leg was is her 2 ½ year old daughter’s crib.

“I’d rather take three more bullets than to ever have to worry about my child being in a situation where she gets shot in her bed while she’s asleep,” said Tyla.

IMPD says it’s too early to know if this home was targeted or if this drive-by shooting was random. Tyla doesn’t know who would do this or why.

“We don’t bother anybody. We stay to ourselves. We don’t do anything. So, we definitely didn’t deserve this,” said Tyla.

This mother wants people to realize the serious consequence of pulling a trigger and she wants police to catch whoever did this.

“It could’ve easy killed any one of us. So, I guess I can say I’m thankful for ow it happened and that I was only hit in the leg and I’m going to be okay,” said Tyla

So far, police have not released any information about a suspect or a description of a vehicle. If you know anything about this drive-by shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. As always, you can remain anonymous.