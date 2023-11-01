INDIANAPOLIS — A mother has been arrested and charged after police were called to a downtown Indy apartment in July and August for a baby that had overdosed on fentanyl.

Court records indicate Jasmine Clark, 27, was criminally charged on Oct. 16 in two separate cases of child neglect following an investigation that began on July 25, when officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a downtown apartment and found an unresponsive 11-month-old girl.

Police said the baby was revived with Narcan, a nasal spray used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Booking photo of Jasmine Clark. Provided by IMPD.

Clark reportedly told officers that she left the apartment to head to a nearby grocery store, leaving the child’s father, 29-year-old Cartez Morris, with the children, court records said. She told detectives that the child’s behavior was normal before she departed for the grocery store.

She later admitted to officers that the child’s appetite had changed in the days leading up to the incident, stating that she “threw her food one day and the next she just didn’t want her food.”

Court records show Clark returned to the apartment within an hour of leaving. That is when she reportedly observed that the baby was sleeping on her stomach with her head on a pillow. Clark proceeded to pick the baby up and noticed that her lips were blue and she was struggling to breathe.

Clark said she asked Morris if the baby took anything and he told her no. Investigators were informed that the baby’s breathing slightly improved when she was washed with cold water in a bathtub.

Clark called 911 while Morris performed CPR, according to court records. Clark went to Riley Hospital with the girl while an officer remained at the apartment and spoke with Morris to continue investigating.

Police also found a four-year-old and a three-year-old inside the apartment, who were the brothers of the unresponsive baby. Police confirmed that all children were removed from the home.

Clark later admitted that she smokes marijuana and kept it on a small white nightstand in the apartment, court records said. She told officers that she and Morris were the only ones who could access the nightstand.

No arrests were made after the first incident.

Officers were called to the same apartment a month later on Aug. 21 after receiving reports that a child had overdosed. Court records said that the baby, now 12 months old, was not breathing when officers arrived. The baby girl had to be revived with Narcan a second time and was transported to Riley Hospital along with her mother.

Clark allegedly told officers that she had removed all narcotics from the apartment the month before during the first reported overdose.

Officers were also informed by Clark that she was home and feeding the baby at the apartment prior to the second overdose. Shortly after finishing their meals, Clark said the baby began displaying similar symptoms to the July overdose. Clark said no other adults were inside the apartment at the time.

Detectives found a silver tray on a shelf inside the apartment as part of their investigations. A pair of scissors was found on the tray containing what appeared to consist of a white residue, according to court records. Detectives also discovered a small screwdriver inside a drawer that contained a brown residue.

The baby later tested positive for fentanyl and cannabinoids after being placed on a naloxone drip, court records said. Clark also returned a positive result for THC and fentanyl. Detectives also uncovered multiple suspected narcotics while executing a search warrant at the apartment, including oxycodone pills police say contained fentanyl.

Clark is currently being kept at the Marion County Jail where she has been preliminarily charged with two felony counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, both being level 3 felonies.

Police are currently searching for Morris, who has an active warrant for his arrest after he was also charged in the case.