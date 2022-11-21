INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will serve over 10 years in federal prison after being convicted of meth trafficking.

Jacob Wall, a 29-year-old from Indianapolis, was sentenced Monday to 130 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, as well as carrying a firearm during the crime.

Court docs show that in January 2020, IMPD officers saw a car driven by Wall involved in a drug exchange at a gas station on Lynhurst Avenue. Officers then pulled the car over for multiple traffic violations.

Inside the car, IMPD officers said they saw plastic baggies sticking out of a backpack. A drug K9 was called and indicated there were narcotics in Wall’s car.

A search of the car by IMPD yielded two baggies with over 890 grams of meth, weed and pills inside. They also found a .45 caliber Glock M30 semiauto handgun, ammo and a digital scale.

Wall, who was previously convicted in Marion County on felony burglary, gang activity and battery charges, was arrested at the scene. He was prohibited from having guns at the time of the arrest due to these prior convictions.

The Drug Enforcement Agency investigated Wall’s case and on Monday he received a 130-month sentence. He also received two years of supervised probation following his release from federal prison.