Indy Mayor Joe Hogsett to deliver State of the City Address

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will deliver his annual State of the City Address Monday night via video conference.

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to be a big topic for the State of the City Address. The mayor will give an overview of where the city stands right now in the fight against COVID-19. He is also expected to let us know the city’s plan for moving forward to keep people healthy amid the pandemic and any other efforts the city is taking to lessen the amount of people getting the virus.

Hogsett is also expected to touch on investments in criminal justice reform and public safety. This comes as Indianapolis hit a milestone of at least 135 homicides in the city so far in 2020. For comparison, this time over the past three years, the number of homicides was in the low 90s.

A topic many hope the mayor touches on is race relations. Many protested calling for racial equality and police reform. The city has made some changes such as issuing an updated use of force policy for IMPD and outfitting more than 1,000 officers with body cameras. However, some say more needs to be done.

The virtual address begins at 7 p.m.