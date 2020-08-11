Indy mayor, health officials to provide update on coronavirus pandemic in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County health officials will provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic this morning. The update is at 10:30 a.m. and we will livestream it on our website.

Right now, social gatherings are capped at 50 people; restaurants can operate at 50% capacity indoors, and they have to close by midnight; bars and nightclubs are closed until at least tomorrow; and gyms and entertainment facilities are operating at 25% capacity.

Hogsett held his State of the City Address last night. He announced $16 million in coronavirus relief funding for people who have been affected by the pandemic.