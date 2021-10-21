Indy man wounded in drive-by shooting on southwest side

The scene of the drive-by shooting near Morris Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Margena Shirley said she was returning from a nearby convenience store shortly after 5 a.m. today when suddenly six gunshots were fired into the home where she’s staying off West Morris Street.

“I walked in the door and the next thing I know I hear the door start to shatter.”

Margena’s 41-year-old son Jeremy was in the living room.

“The next thing you know he’s on the floor and there’s blood everywhere and he said, ‘Mom, I think I got shot.’”

He was wounded in the shoulder and listed in critical condition.

Residents of the home told FOX59 News there had been no trouble there and they don’t know of anyone who is mad at them.

Down the block, a neighbor showed FOX59 News surveillance video that shows Margena walking back home from the store. Minutes later, about the time the gunshots were fired, a pickup truck backs down the street and the driver turns off the headlights. The vehicle is seen stopping in front of the home, briefly, and then exits the neighborhood.

IMPD says drive-by shootings may not necessarily be more commonplace in Indianapolis, however, officers are responding more quickly to shots fired runs and retrieving evidence for detectives.

“It’s 100% cowardly,” IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey. “Those rounds, whether you have a specific target or you think you’re bad, that’s a terrible way to treat a neighbor… not knowing what’s on the other side of that wall.

“We find multiple shell casings every single day that are linked to crimes throughout our city. The key after that point is finding out who has the gun, removing the gun and taking it out of the shooting cycle to keep it from being used again.

“We have instances where we have guns being connected to 20+ acts of violent shooting incidents across our city and that’s what our task force is focused on.”

Bailey said suspects in drive-by shootings could face federal charges.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crimestoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.