Indy man, woman arrested in connection with series of robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have two people in custody in connection with a series of robberies.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the arrests come after an investigation into a series of business robberies where an armed man robbed several Game Stops, Dollar Generals, Subway restaurants and gas stations. The investigation led detectives to identify Andrew and Kristen Mosier as suspects in the case.

Police arrested Andrew and Kristen in the 6300 block of Gray Road. The department said investigators found evidence while searching their vehicle and residence.

Andrew and Kristen were preliminarily charged with robbery and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.