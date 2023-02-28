INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for committing seven armed robberies in an eight-day period.

42-year-old Johnathon Griffin pleaded guilty to robbing or attempting to rob seven businesses between Jan. 25 and Feb. 2 of 2021 in Indianapolis.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, Griffin allegedly displayed a firearm at store employees, threatened their safety and demanded money at several businesses and gas stations.

These include a Family Dollar on E. 10 Street, a Circle-K on E. Washington Street, a Speedway on English Avenue, a Dollar General on N. Keystone Avenue, a Family Dollar on N. Keystone Ave., a Circle-K on N. Shadeland Avenue and a Dollar General on E. Washington Street.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department identified Griffin as a suspect in previous robberies and began investigating.

On Feb. 2, 2021, investigators followed Griffin to a Dollar General located on East Washington Street. Griffin proceeded to steal the store’s register before trying to flee in a vehicle.

A chase followed as officers pursued the suspect. During the pursuit, Griffin crashed his vehicle into two other vehicles and was arrested by IMPD. Officers discovered a BB gun that resembled a revolver. It matched the description of the weapon used in seven other robberies.

IMPD received assistance in its investigations from the FBI. U.S. District Court Judge James Sweeney delivered the sentence, which also includes three years of supervision by the U.S. Office of Probation.