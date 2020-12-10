Indy man shares experience in Moderna COVID vaccine trial

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is sharing his experience volunteering for the Moderna COVID-19 trial in Cincinnati.

This comes as many express concerns over how quickly the vaccines were developed.

Matt Trgovac said other than a few mild side effects after his second dose, he felt normal and thought it was done safely because of the thorough follow up process.

“I just felt really helpless with just staying inside and not doing anything.”

Trgovac said he responded to a Facebook ad to take part in the trial back in August.

“It’s exciting. It’s unbelievable that I was able to do it and just be a part of such a small group of people that can make such a huge impact on the world.”

He does not know yet if he got the vaccine or the placebo but said he’s hopeful it was the actual vaccine because of the side effects he got after his second dose.

“I had a few mild symptoms or side effects like a headache and just some tiredness throughout the day. I was pretty tired for about a day. And then, after that nothing.” Trgovac explained. “After that, it’s been a series of follow-ups and phone calls and electronic diaries on my phone that I fill out.”

While some are skeptical of the vaccines, some medical professionals are hopeful they can help.

“This has been a long, long, unhappy year. This vaccination program looks like the light at the end of the tunnel,” said IU Health Associate Chief Medical Executive Dr. Paul Calkins.

Dr. Calkins said he trusts the science and recommends people get vaccinated.

“I have kind of a personal grudge against this disease. What I saw in the spring was shocking and horrifying.” Dr. Calkins said.

“If having a vaccine in my arm is going to anyway slow down the progress or the development of this disease or the death of more people, I am 100 percent in favor of that.”

Trgovac said he is confident with how the trial went and hopes other people have similar experiences.

“My hope is that people will take it and know that it is safe. Because that’s really the only way that we can truly overcome this pandemic,” said Trgovac.

“You know, face masks are great and everybody should wear them, but people aren’t wearing them the way that they should. I see people all the time with the mask underneath their nose or on their chin, or just not making an effort.”

The study lasts two years, so Trgovac says he will continue to follow up and keep electronic diaries to document his experience.

The FDA hearing for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is scheduled for December 17.