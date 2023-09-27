INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to nearly 100 years in prison after being found guilty of murder and other felony charges this week in connection to a fatal shooting two years ago.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Ofice announced Wednesday that Travis Lang was sentenced to 96 years for his role in the death of Dylan McGinnis, who was 24 years old at the time.

The sentencing follows a four-day trial that resulted in Lang being found guilty of multiple felony counts last month. Lang was found guilty on felony charges of attempted murder and two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Lang had also been found guilty of carrying a handgun without a license, classified as a level A misdemeanor.

The shooting death of McGinnis stemmed from an incident on Oct. 1, 2021, when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of E. 11 Street on the city’s near east side after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

MCPO said officers later found McGinnis inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers also found another victim at the scene who had been shot in the leg.

According to previous reports, the surviving victim had organized a meeting to purchase narcotics from Lang on the evening of Oct. 1. McGinnis, who was a friend of the victim, had joined them as a passenger in the vehicle despite not being involved in the drug deal. The victim and Lang reportedly began arguing over money that was owed, MCPO said.

MCPO said that Lang proceeded to fire multiple shots at their vehicle, striking the victim and killing McGinnis in the passenger seat.

In the aftermath of McGinnis’ death, a lawsuit was filed against the Bail Project, a national non-profit organization that has worked to release defendants in Indiana since 2018 by paying cash to bail individuals out of jail facing various charges.

The lawsuit alleged the Bail Project had “not reasonably” looked into Lang’s criminal history before financing the bond payment.

Lang had been wanted on a warrant at the time of the fatal shooting for failing to appear for his scheduled court appearance in connection to previous charges of a common nuisance. This followed the Bail Project posting a $5,000 and $500 cash bond for Lang for his charges of residential entry and possession of cocaine.