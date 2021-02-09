Indy man sentenced in connection with March 2020 deadly hit and run

JOHNSON COUNTY — A Johnson County judge sentenced an Indianapolis man to the maximum sentence possible after he pleaded guilty of charges connected to a March 7 hit and run that killed a Franklin man.

Derrick Scott pleaded guilty to charges Tuesday in connection with the March 7, 2020, hit-and-run crash that killed Alec Guyette. The plea comes after Scott was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and operating as a habitual traffic violator causing death.

The Johnson County Prosecuting Attorney said the crash happened while Scott was driving to a friend’s house. When he arrived, he told some of the people at the house that he thought that he hit someone.

One of the homeowners and her uncle saw the damage on Scott’s windshield and backtracked, finding Guyette laying at the edge of the road, his mountain bike less than 100 feet away. The prosecuting attorney said police tracked Scott down to his home, where he only surrendered after a SWAT team kicked in his front door to execute a search warrant.

The prosecuting attorney said Scott’s family and friends wrote letters for the sentencing hearing saying he was caring and dedicated to his family and work. Scott also apologized to Guyette’s family.

The prosecutor, on the other hand, said Scott attempted to avoid and evade responsibility at every turn and had a history of drunk driving, questioning just how many chances someone should receive. The victim’s mother also said her family would be forever deprived, while Scott’s family would only be without him for a short time.

One moment in the sentencing that stood out to the prosecuting attorney was the victim’s mother giving a last-minute motion to have her restitution go to Scott’s children as a part of his outstanding child support obligations.

“I’ve handled my fair share of these kinds of cases, and to see someone who had a loved one taken from them exhibit that level of grace and compassion towards the person who caused it is truly inspiring,” Johnson County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Villanueva said.

The judge sentenced Scott to 12 years, the maximum sentence possible. Scott will only serve nine of those years in prison, serving the rest on probation. He will receive 339 actual days of credit and have the possibility in the Recovery While Incarcerated Program.