INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison for distributing videos of child sexual abuse, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Indiana.

Kenneth Woods, 35, was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison Thursday after pleading guilty to distributing and receiving images and videos of child sexual abuse over the internet.

In 2021, Woods was found with child sex abuse material on his Facebook account, Snapchat account, e-mail, and cell phone, according to court documents. The child sex abuse material included sexual abuse of infants and toddlers.

“Criminals with a sexual interest in children continue to use social media platforms and other internet technologies to seek out and disseminate vile images of horrific abuses,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers.

Woods was previously convicted in 2021 in Citrus County, Florida for two felony charges related to obscene communications with a minor and possessing a photograph depicting child sexual abuse.

“Repeat offenders like this defendant demonstrate their unwillingness or inability to stop committing these crimes, exacerbating the trauma already inflicted on child victims. The sentence imposed today demonstrates the commitment of federal law enforcement and IMPD to make our children safer by ensuring that these dangerous repeat offenders are in prison where they belong,” said Myers.