FRANKLIN, Ind. — A man who cut off his home detention bracelet and ran away while out on bond has now been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

In November 2020, Caleb Hoovler was placed on home detention for operating a vehicle as a habitual offender. The next month, after noticing a strap transfer, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office told Hoovler to report in so they could fix the straps on his anklet, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Instead of reporting in, the document says he removed the anklet. A deputy ended up finding the anklet under an overpass by State Street on I-465.

It would be a year until police would next encounter Hoovler, driving southbound on US 31. While police did not say if they learned what he was doing during that year, at some point, the Johnson County Prosecuting Attorney said Hoovler admitted to being involved in an Indianapolis gang.

An officer with the Greenwood Police Department noticed a vehicle with a license plate frame that obstructed the plate and pulled it over. Inside the vehicle, Caleb Hoovler was with a woman. The document states he claimed they just bought the vehicle, so he didn’t have any of the paperwork. A search of the names they provided identified Hoovler had a warrant for the December 2020 escape.

The officer arrested Hoovler, asking if there was anything illegal in the vehicle. The document states Hoovler said there wasn’t anything, but a K9 indicated the odor of narcotics.

After taking the woman into custody, police searched the vehicle. During the search, the document states officers found several items including:

2 handguns

2 shotgun

baggy of brown powder-like substance

baggy of mushrooms

meth pipe with residue

2 digital scales with drug residue

small baggy of powdery substance

multiple rounds of ammunition

bullet proof vest

The document states the officer tentatively identified the brown substance as heroin, mushrooms as psychedelic mushrooms, and white powder as cocaine. Hoovler, however, said the white powder was Katamine.

The Johnson County Prosecuting Attorney said Hoovler had a criminal history before this event. Previously, he has been convictions for battery for causing serious bodily harm and possession of a firearm by a serious violent offender.

When it got to sentencing for this case, a judge sentenced him to 2.5 years for the escape charge, and a combined 18-year sentence for the possession of a serious violent offender, possession of a narcotic drug, habitual offender, and misdemeanors for the other drugs and paraphernalia.

“We are grateful for the lengthy sentence imposed in this case and are glad that the citizens of Johnson County won’t be endangered by this serial criminal for a long time. We are also thankful for the excellent police work by our partners at the Greenwood Police Department in helping to get him off the streets. It’s a

dangerous job the police have in dealing with people like Hoovler, and our community is safer due to the risks they take,” said Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva.

The 2.5-year sentence and 18-year sentence will be served consecutively, for a total of 20.5 years.