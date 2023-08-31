INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was shot and killed riding a motorcycle overnight on the city’s near northeast side.

Neighbors say they heard gunshots but didn’t know what led to the victim being killed.

Just after 2:30 in the morning, police say a driver on E. 34th Street near the intersection of Hillside Avenue spotted a man lying on the side of the road next to a red motorcycle and called 911.

When police arrived, they realized the victim had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police believe that victim was riding his motorcycle in the area when he was shot and crashed into the front yard of a nearby home.

“That is all the information we have. We’re not sure what exactly occurred,” said IMPD captain Don Weilhammer.

The victim has been identified as Francisco Brito.

His family says the 39-year-old had a young daughter and loved to ride his red Ducati.

Provided photo of Francisco Brito

“I’m frustrated by what we’re seeing on the ground and the level of violence we’re seeing,” said Reverend Charles Harrison with the Ten Point Coalition.

That frustration stems from the fact that Brito’s death marks the 151st homicide of the year in Indianapolis. That total is slightly higher compared to the same time last year and significantly above pre-pandemic levels.

In fact, the city remains on pace to have more than 200 homicides for the fourth year in a row.

“I think the trend that we’re on now of 200 homicides a year has to be unacceptable to the city,” said Harrison.

While total homicides are higher compared to last year, IMPD notes that criminal homicides have gone down nearly 10 percent. They admit they too are frustrated by the constant violence.

“It’s definitely frustrating for officers to see this day in and day out, but it’s also frustrating for the public and family members directly affected by this,” said Weilhammer.

Police did not have any detailed suspect information to release and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Morgan at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Morgan@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.