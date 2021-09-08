Indy man is murdered two weeks shy of his 64th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is murdered just two weeks shy of his 64th birthday.

The deadly shooting took place on Indy’s north side just south of Broad Ripple.

Just before 6 o’clock Tuesday night, someone ambushed and murdered 63-year-old Keith Bellamy along Kingsley drive next to a Citgo gas station.

“This violence now seems to be touching everyone’s family or at least everyone knows someone,” said Reverend Charles Harrison.

In fact, Reverend Harrison responded to the scene because Bellamy’s sister is in the choir at Harrison’s church, Barnes United Methodist.

“Not only did the sister belong to my church, but another sister is my neighbor. It was very emotional on scene last night,” said Harrison.

Neighbors recall how Bellamy’s killer emerged from an adjacent alley, fired several shots, then ran away down the same alley.

The death marks the 15th homicide this year involving a victim over the age of 60.

That is nearly double the total from all of last year and triple the total from 2019. It also illustrates that no one is immune from violence regardless of age.

“The violence is spread all over the city and it’s touching people of all ages,” said Harrison.

The killing marked the 191st homicide of the year.

While police and city leaders have to do their part, Reverend Harrison believes stopping the record-breaking homicide numbers truly starts at home.

“We have to begin to deal with this internally in our own families, with people we know are involved in criminal issues or may have mental health issues and need to get help or who are hotheads in our families,” said Harrison.

Witnesses claim the suspect had some sort of white towel over his head. Police for their part did not have any detailed suspect information to release.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Jesus Soria Jr. at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Jesus.SoriaJr@indy.gov .