INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man with nine prior felony convictions and a history of domestic violence has been indicted by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Shaylor Goer, 46, made his initial court appearance today in U.S. District Court and was ordered to be detained pending trial.

According to court documents, on March 1 of this year Goer was in possession of a .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun.

At the time, he had nine prior felony convictions from state courts in Indiana and Illinois, beginning in 1995, including for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, domestic battery, failure to resister as a sex offender, burglary, and drug offenses.

He is federally prohibited from having a gun and ammunition because of each of those convictions.

If convicted, Goer faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering sentencing guidelines and statutory factors.

The ATF investigated the case in conjunction with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.