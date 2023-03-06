INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will spend the next 16 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana said that Dreshaun Carter was on GPS monitoring at the time of his arrest, having previously been convicted of a felony for dealing narcotics.

When police searched the home they also found over 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl, over 900 grams of methamphetamine, over 200 grams of crack cocaine, $90,123 in U.S. currency, digital scales, 19 firearms, and police body armor. Three of the firearms were stolen.

“His prior drug dealing felony and supervision by Community Corrections didn’t deter the defendant from pushing fentanyl, meth, and crack into our neighborhoods,” said U.S. Attorney Myers. “Even wearing a GPS monitor, he still chose to arm himself to the teeth—with nineteen guns and police body armor. The serious federal prison sentence imposed today will hopefully convince him to finally change his ways when he is released. I commend the DEA and IMPD for their investigation and commitment to protect the public from dangerous, repeat drug traffickers.”

FOX59 previously reported that of the 271 homicides committed in Indianapolis in 2021, 240 involved gunshot wounds. Detectives found many of those cases stemmed from drug trafficking.

Fentanyl overdoses resulted in about 71,000 deaths in the United States in 2021, up from about 58,000 the year before, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The synthetic opioid is a major driver of the rising rate of drug overdose deaths in the U.S., which reached record highs in 2021.

After Carter is released, he will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 5 years.