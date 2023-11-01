NEW CASTLE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested after being found with oxycodone tablets, synthetic opioids and other narcotics during a traffic stop in New Castle Monday night.

Indiana State Police said a trooper conducted a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. Monday on a white Ford Taurus that was traveling on Interstate 70 near the 118-mile marker.

The trooper suspected possible criminal activity during the traffic stop and requested assistance from a K9 unit with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities soon uncovered 95 pill tablets that ISP said were most likely oxycodone, 28 tablets of Hydroxyzine, 13.5 grams of a suspected synthetic opioid known as Isotonitazene and 26 grams of marijuana.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Kenneth Beeler, was arrested and preliminarily charged with:

Possession of a narcotic drug, a level 4 felony.

Dealing a controlled substance, a level 6 felony.

Possession of a legend drug – level 6 felony.

Possession of marijuana – B misdemeanor.