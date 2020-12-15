Indy man charged with murder after Facebook dispute leads to deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is behind bars and charged with murder following a deadly shooting two months ago on Indy’s near northeast side.

The death is not the first time gun violence has torn apart the victim’s family.

According to court records, the accused killer spotted the victim driving at an apartment complex on Baltimore. The suspect then allegedly followed the victim for a half mile before ambushing him while sitting at a red light at 30th and Keystone.

The 22-year-old victim, Daniel Baxter, crashed his silver Chevy after being shot five times through the passenger window.

“Every time you turn around someone is burying their child and it needs to stop,” said the victim’s mother Brandy Hughes. “When they took my son from me, it left a hole in my heart I can never get back.”

Prosecutors claim the killing was caught on camera and showed the suspect, Keith Cole, jump out of his car, open fire and then speed away down Keystone.

Those cameras spotted the license plate of the getaway car, leading to the arrest.

According to court records, Cole targeted Baxter following a family dispute on Facebook.

“People don’t understand what you go through when you lose a child. It’s senseless,” said Brandy.

Unfortunately, the tragedy is all too familiar for Brandy. Six years ago, her 20-year-old daughter Ariana Cheeks was shot to death at a home on Roosevelt.

A 24-year-old named Christian Cain was eventually convicted of that murder.

Brandy just hopes other families learn from the deaths of both her kids, that conflicts should always be resolved without gunfire.

“Killing somebody else’s loved one hurts everybody,” said Brandy. “Everybody loses. Nobody wins.”

Cole, who turns 32 next week, is being held without bond by the Department of Corrections in Wabash Valley.