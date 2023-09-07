DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested in Delaware County after admitting to police that he pulled his girlfriend by her hair and poked her in the forehead, according to court documents.

Da’Juan Todd King, 19, was charged with the Level 6 Felony of Residential Entry and Class A Misdemeanor of Domestic Battery.

The Ball State Police Department was dispatched on Sept. 6 at approximately 5:57 p.m. to the 1400 block of W Neely Ave. in reference to a domestic battery incident. Reportedly, the victim was grabbed by her hair and pulled out into a nearby stairwell while being poked in the forehead. After the incident, King went inside of the victims residence without being invited in.

King was arrested at 7:02 p.m. after telling police that he pulled the victim out of her room by her hair and and poked her in the forehead while speaking to her.

King was transported to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.