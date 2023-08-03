LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving four vehicles on I-65 northbound Thursday afternoon that left one man wounded with arm lacerations.

ISP troopers with the Lowell Post were dispatched around 2 p.m. Thursday to the northbound lanes of I-65 at the 251-mile marker in response to reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles.

A preliminary investigation carried out by ISP revealed that the crash started when a black 2019 Chevrolet Impala, operated by Austin Slivka, 25, of Lake Village, rear-ended a silver 2018 Ford EcoSport.

This led to the driver of the Ford EcoSport running into a black 2014 BMW, causing the BMW to then collide with a red 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

All northbound lanes were closed for an hour while a crash investigation was underway.

ISP said Slivka sustained major lacerations to his left arm after he was partially ejected from his vehicle. An Indianapolis man, identified as Charles Hilltunen, stopped to assist Slivka with his wounds by rendering a tourniquet on the injured arm. Another man from St. Augustine, Florida also stopped to provide help.

After seeing that the first tourniquet they applied was not stopping the bleeding, they attempted to create a new tourniquet with a shoelace and screwdriver. ISP said their timely medical assistance slowed the bleeding until troopers could arrive on the scene.

Slivka was transported to Franciscan Health in Crown Point for medical treatment. No other drivers involved in the crash were injured.