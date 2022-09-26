BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man faces charges after police say he lead officers on a chase in a stolen U-Haul box truck.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest comes after Sergeant Andrew Whipker saw a stolen U-Haul box truck southbound on US 31. When the truck turned westbound onto Fiesbeck Drive, Whipker tried to initiate a traffic stop. The office said the driver failed to yield.

The driver led Whipker on a chase into the area of Harvest Meadows, where the office said a passenger jumped from the truck. The office said 37-year-old Brian Petro was taken into custody without incident.

The driver eventually stopped on West 400 North where the office said the driver, 37-year-old Joseph Harshbarger, was taken into custody.

Joseph Harshbarger (Photo//Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office)

Harshbarger was being held in the Bartholomew County Jail Monday on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended.

Petro was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass. He has since been released.