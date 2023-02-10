INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces charges after an investigation into his brother’s death.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the arrest comes after an investigation into 30-year-old Juan Parada’s stabbing death. He was discovered in the 11000 block of Whistler Drive Sunday morning and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The department said an investigation into the stabbing led them to identify his brother, 24-year-old Enrique Hernandez, as a possible suspect. He was arrested Thursday for his alleged role in his brother’s death.

Charges are pending as of the time of this report. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov.

People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 to remain anonymous.