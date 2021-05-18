Indy man arrested following alleged crime spree that ended with police standoff

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is behind bars following a crime spree that ended with a police standoff.

The string of robberies and carjackings that took place on Indy’s near southeast side.

With a knock on the door at a home on Wade street, a man tried to force his way into his neighbor’s home Monday morning.

“He started talking nonsense saying like come out and to talk to him. I refused to talk to him, and he was adamant saying this was his house,” said Erin Vanmeter.

An hour later the same man walked across the street and into another home.

“I recognized him off the bat. He’s my neighbor. I asked him what he wanted. He was acting weird,” said Kelly Scrougham.

Kelly says that’s when the man pulled out a gun and grabbed her purse.

“He started acting crazy saying, ‘Give me your keys. I need your car,’” said Kelly.

The suspect, who police have asked us not to identify because of his potential involvement in multiple cases, eventually ran away.

Several hours later investigators believe the armed thief was caught on surveillance video carjacking a woman at gunpoint at a Shell station on Raymond.

Police also believe he may have stolen another car which has not yet been recovered.

Court records show IMPD officers put the suspect under surveillance Monday night and spotted him running into a vacant apartment building.

After several hours of negotiations, officers eventually used tear gas to get the suspect to come outside.

“If he’s going to pick on people, he needs to stay in jail,” said Kelly.

Neighbors say they’re frustrated because the 25-year-old has struggled with mental issues for years and the legal system has repeatedly failed to address those problems.

“He’s unstable. Whether it’s mental issues or drug related or both. He’s definitely not right,” said Vanmeter. “There’s no place to give somebody the help they need, that he obviously has been lacking.”

The suspect remains behind bars at the Marion County Jail where he’s being held on a $160,000 bond.