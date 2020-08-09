Indy little league has thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen

INDIANAPOLIS — Ben Davis Little League needs your help after thieves broke into their shed and stole equipment worth thousands of dollars.

“Some of the equipment bags that were stolen had catcher’s gear of course in it, plate, helmet, you know, your shin guards,” said league vice president Matt Harris.

“It’s very upsetting. We put a lot of time and effort into giving a positive experience for kids, and knowing that someone came out here and stole a lot of things we work hard to attain for these kids, it’s very upsetting,” said league president Kyle O’Rourke.

O’Rourke believes the theft happened Friday night. The thieves also targeted the soccer and football leagues at Wayne Township Sports Park.

“There were multiple sheds broken into last night. Football had their scoreboard and a couple controllers from the scoreboard taken. Soccer had a UTV and I believe some other equipment out of their Conex as well.”

Ben Davis Little League didn’t have any security cameras to catch the thieves. The only clue left behind was tire tracks exiting the field.

Board members said it’s going to be difficult replacing the items.

The league mostly serves underprivileged kids in the community, and they rely on donations.

“It’s going to put a big financial burden on the league. We are a nonprofit, so any money we get brought in goes directly back to the league and helping to make the facility better, also, providing equipment for kids,” O’Rourke said.

The theft was a curveball they weren’t expecting, but board members plan to wind up back on top when the 2021 season starts.

“Do the right thing and return the items. Remain anonymous and come drop it off where you left it, or where you stole it I should say,” Harris said.

The league is looking for equipment to be donated. If you would like to help, click here.

Anyone with information on the theft should call Crime Stoppers 317-262-TIPS.