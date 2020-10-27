IndyHumane searches for furever homes for animals with special needs

INDIANAPOLIS — The IndyHumane Society is in search of potential adopters for their four-legged friends. But not just any adopter, someone who can give extra love and care to two animals with special needs.



IndyHumane is known for rescuing animals. But what many don’t know is the work that goes on behind the scenes to nurse pets that are on their last leg back to good health.

“These animals are just as friendly and as sweet as a young and healthy animal. Sometimes even more so,” said Annabeth Young, a registered vet tech with IndyHumane.

She’s speaking of two of their animals, Bella and Lord Bones, who both have special needs and are in search of their forever home.

Lord Bones is a five-month-old kitten who they believe was hit by a car, which broke his hip and caused nerve damage.

“Fortunately, his hips have healed pretty well. He’s able to hobble around with no pain, but the nerve damage has cause some permanent incontinence on his part, so he is unable to really control his bladder,” said Young.

Something many may be weary of, but he also knows how to wear a diaper. During his time at Indy Humane, he’s found a new best friend named Arthur. The two are inseparable, and volunteers say Arthur keeps Lord Bones going. They’d like the two to be adopted as a pair.

Then you have Bella, a senior dog who was heartworm positive when she arrived and had a several masses on her neck that had to be removed. It came back as cancer.

“The good news is we have removed all of the cancer that we can detect in her body at this time. The bad news is that like cancer in humans, it could have spread microscopically to other parts in her body. So we just don’t know how long she’s got,” said Young.

Once you look at Bella, you wouldn’t think she’s been through the challenges she has. Both Bella and Lord Bones are hoping to find someone that they can love on and who can care for them, furever.

“I think no matter what your situation is, you can adopt someone with a little extra special needs, someone who needs extra care, but that looks different for everyone. So consider what your family can deal with in that way, and keep your mind open,” said Indy Humane marketing coordinator Hayley Wolf.

IndyHumane is closed to the public due to COVID-19. However, the pets available for adoption are on their website. Once you apply, you’ll receive a call for an introduction and hopefully bring home a new member of the family. Also, if you adopt this week you can get 50% off your adoption.