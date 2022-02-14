INDIANAPOLIS — While you are out of luck if you want to adopt one of the dogs that were in the Puppy Bowl, you do have a chance to meet one featured during the program.

The Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl aims to promote pet adoption at local shelters and rescues. However, the game is filmed in the fall, which means by the time the program airs, its players have already found forever homes.

During the program, however, 14 organizations have the chance to feature a current adoptable pet. One of these organizations was IndyHumane.

“We appreciate the national attention provided by Puppy Bowl,” said David Horth, IndyHumane CEO. “It’s a great opportunity to raise awareness of all the wonderful adoptable animals available from puppies like Gumdrop to older dogs and cats all looking for forever homes.”

The organization featured Gumdrop, a ten-week-old shepherd-husky mix puppy. Her playful personality was captured in videos and photos in the spotlight feature.

Gumdrop is one of nine puppies born to Sweet Tart, who came to the organization just before Christmas while pregnant. Gumdrop and all her siblings are now up for adoption.

You can find IndyHumane’s Adoption Center Hours, see more of Gumdrop and her

siblings, and learn about ways to give and get involved at IndyHumane.org.