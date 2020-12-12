Indy Hoosiers celebrate completion of FREE the VOICE youth pilot program

INDIANAPOLIS — FREE the VOICE gave nine young Indy Hoosiers a chance to sharpen their leadership skills, engage deeper with their community, and earn $500 for graduating from the program.

The young men, between the ages of 13 and 18, committed to six weeks of classes, three times each week.

This pilot program happens through a partnership with the Christamore House and VOICES Corp. It gave students a chance to work through anger regression therapy, social emotional learning and civic engagement.

FREE the VOICE will welcome in two new groups of young people, one for boys and one for girls, early in 2021. If you would like to enroll your child, contact the Christamore House.