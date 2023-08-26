INDIANAPOLIS – Chreece, the all day Hip-Hop festival, is taking place in Indianapolis Saturday.

“Chreece is an Independent hip hop festival that celebrates the vibrant culture and diverse artistry of the genre,” as stated on their website. Just in case you’re wondering, Chreece also stands for Cheers + Peace, according to their Facebook page.

The festival is for all ages and will feature producers, DJs, and artist from around the United States in the Fountain Square area.

“We are thrilled to bring Chreece back to Indianapolis after a three-year hiatus,” said the festival founder Oreo Jones. “This year’s lineup of national acts, along with our incredible local talent, promises an unforgettable experience for hip hop fans.”

General Admission same day passes, including the service fee, start at $83. VIP day of show passes, including the service fee, are $138. There are also options available for specific shows that start at $26.60, including the service fee.

To learn more about the event please view here, and purchase tickets view here.