Indy has first frost, 168 days since temperatures dropped below 40 degrees

INDIANAPOLIS – The last day temperatures dropped into the 30s was May 12, 2021. That was 168 days ago.

Typically, our first frost is October 17, so we are behind this season. This is the latest frost in 80 years.

When the National Weather Service in Indianapolis issues a frost advisory, that means minimum temperatures drop between 33-36 degrees during the growing season. This usually marks the end of the growing season. Frost damages or kills cold-sensitive outdoor vegetation if they were left uncovered.





For anyone wanting more fall colors, this is a good thing! Our first light frost is a key ingredient for colors to really start to change and pop. Colors should continue to change as we continue into the fall season.

With the mark of the end of the growing season, grass will stop growing so you will not have to mow your lawn as often anymore.

