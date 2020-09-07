Indy gas station faces $21,000 penalty from state after employee was killed

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) has issued a safety order and notification of penalty to a gas station on Indianapolis’ near north side, where a clerk was shot and killed in late February.

That murder remains unsolved.

The inspection began the day after Manjinder Singh was killed, and now state inspectors are proposing a $21,000 penalty against the gas station at the corner of 30th and College.

The safety order issued on August 25 says Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department had been dispatched to this location more than 250 times from February 2015 to February 2020. It lists three serious violations. Inspectors found the employer did not establish and maintain reasonably safe work conditions.

One violation said the employees did not follow safety measures such as, but not limited to, closing protective doors and windows, which exposed employees to hazards such as robberies with weapons, threats of violence, and assaults.

Another violation said employee vision was impaired by product displays, which also exposed employees to those hazards. The final violation said the employer did not develop and implement a workplace violence prevention program.

“They have put in a lot of security lately. I know they have been robbed two or three times. So crime is kind of heavy,” said Tyrone Jordan, owner of Joe’s Auto Repair across the street.

This issuance of the safety order was welcoming news to people who work and live in the neighborhood. Neighbors hope this proposed penalty will help make the area safer for everyone.

“I really think the state is doing a great thing by doing that,” said Jordan.

The employer can request an informal conference, and they can contest the safety order if they choose to do so. It is possible the gas station could reach a settlement agreement with Indiana Department of Labor. A spokesperson for IOSHA said the benefit of settlements is that the money gets reinvested back into the employer to make the workplace safer on a broader level rather than just the incident that was inspected.

The safety order said the violations must be abated by September 28. IOSHA said feasible means of abatement may include following IOSHA’s guidance document Recommendations for Workplace Violence Prevention Programs in Late-Night Retail Establishments.