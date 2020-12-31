Indy frontline workers shown appreciation by Colts camp

The Indianapolis Colts thanked frontline workers on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s “fan appreciation game.”

Cheerleaders and mascot Blue gave away gifts to IMPD officers.

They also went to the Indianapolis Fire Department, Meijer and Shapiro’s Delicatessen, where they dropped off hats and other items.

The last stop of the day was to visit hospital staff at IU Health.

“We so appreciate our fans who have remained loyal and supportive of the Colts and everything we’ve done this year. That includes a lot of these essential groups,” said Chelsea Durham, Indianapolis Colts’ events manager.

Durham added, “We know it’s been a weird year, but we’re looking forward to, hopefully in 2021, better times and hopefully being able to celebrate more of our fans — getting people back down to Lucas Oil Stadium and cheering on the Colts…”

Every year, the Colts dedicate their last home game of the season to their fans.

The team says this year that was more important than ever before.