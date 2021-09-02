Indy firefighters tackle overnight house fire on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis fire crews responded to an overnight fire at a southeast side home.

The call came in around 12:25 a.m. Firefighters were dispatched to a home on Wonderland Court.

Officials say the homeowner was there at the time and was woken up by the sound of a popping noise in the attic. He then saw a light in the backyard and went to investigate, finding the house to be on fire.

Crews experienced some water supply issues but were able to get the fire under control in less than an hour.

The man was the only one in the home. He was not hurt. Neither were firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.