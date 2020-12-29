Indy father searches for justice after his son was stabbed to death Christmas day at Indy motel

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis father is asking for the public’s help after his oldest son was murdered on Christmas Day.

The killing took place at the Motor 8 Inn on north Shadeland.

The victim was found stabbed to death inside one of the first-floor rooms. Later that night two IMPD chaplains visited the victim’s father.

“I was eating dessert from Christmas and got a knock on the door and it just knocks you down,” said Sherman Skipper Sr.

Sherman Sr. admits his son, Sherman Skipper Junior, had been homeless and struggled with drug addiction, but doesn’t understand why someone would take his life.

“It’s hard. He had problems, but I know he didn’t have a whole bunch of money, so I don’t know what happened exactly,” said Sherman.

Police reports show just 10 days prior to being killed; Sherman Junior survived after being stabbed on East Washington street.

While the motive for his murder remains a mystery, having to spend the holiday season burying his oldest son has obviously been hard.

“The reality is you can be here today and gone tomorrow,” said Sherman.

Of course, with record-breaking murder numbers in 2020, Sherman Sr. knows he’s not alone in his grief, but hopes whoever is responsible for the killing his son is brought to justice.

“It’s tragic, but it’s happening every day. I hate to say it,” said Sherman.

Anyone with information about any of the unsolved cases is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.