Indy families receive free childcare, eLearning assistance through community sites

INDIANAPOLIS — When school districts like Indianapolis Public Schools made the decision to start the year 100% online, it put some families in a bind to quickly find a childcare solution.

The Mind Trust gave $200,000 to several non-profits across Indy to help meet this need.

“We know that parents want what is best for their children, but we also understand that many of them don’t have the convenience of working from home,” Shannon Williams said.”Or they don’t have money to provide tutors, to pay tutors.”

Williams is The Mind Trust’s senior vice president of community engagement. Her organization chose the 11 sites offering free care to working families based on the groups’ interest, ability to quickly implement instruction and location in high-need areas.

“It was just really important for us to ensure that there were sites throughout Indianapolis,” Williams explained. “So literally, every side of town.”

The Shepherd Community Center on the city’s east side is one of the organizations chosen for the community learning sites. They are already offering a site for middle and high school students. Two more sites to assist elementary age students will open next week.

“What we’re hoping to do as well is to really ramp up kind of the tutoring aspect as well,” Andrew Green said. “We’ll be looking to add some social and emotional and other enrichment activities to those kinds of days as well.”

Along with in-person instruction, students also receive free breakfast and lunch. The organizations are able to help up to 500 students right now, and space is still available.

Families must register their child. To do that, visit www.communitylearningsites.org.

The Mind Trust is able to fund these sites through mid October. They are currently looking for donors to help extend the services if needed. Visit www.themindtrust.org for more information.