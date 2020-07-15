Indy faith-based leaders await Hogsett response on public safety meeting

INDIANAPOLIS — Leaders of the city’s African American faith-based community tell CBS4 News they’ve got meetings scheduled over the next ten days with the IMPD Chief of Police and the President of the City-County Council to talk about 25 ideas they have for improving public safety in Indianapolis, but they’re still waiting on a response to an invitation they’ve extended to Mayor Joe Hogsett.

“I know that’s a concern from some of the pastors that we haven’t heard yet from the mayor and we want to hear from him,” said Rev. Charles Harrison of the Ten Point Coalition.

“The mayor and Rev. Harrison have been in touch,” said a spokesperson from Hogsett’s office, “and he’s expressed that he would be happy to meet with this group of faith leaders. My understanding is that we are working to coordinate schedules between all of these busy people, but our office and the chief’s office have been in touch.”

Chief Randy Taylor told CBS4 News he is set to meet with the ministers at 1 p.m. on Friday.

“If it’s a solution that’s gonna help us with the murder rate or relationship with the community, then I’m certainly willing to listen.”

Rev. Harrison said that Council President Vop Osili is set to meet with the clergy leaders a week later and talk about solving the city’s crime problem.

“I think there’s some concern that the mayor has been quiet on this issue and the community wants to hear from the mayor what his vision is for the city when it comes to this issue of violence,” said Harrison, “and the community wants the support of the mayor that he’s gonna work with community groups and churches and grassroots organizations that are trying to tackle this issue of this record breaking violence that we’re seeing in this city.”

While several crime indicators are down, Chief Taylor said he knows the worst type of violence is up in Indianapolis.

“Unfortunately today as I’m looking at the statistics, we’re at a hundred murders, I think that’s about 29 over where we were at this time last year.”

For the first time in several months, on Thursday Hogsett will hold a face-to-face briefing with reporters to announce his summer anti-crime strategy and address, “the law enforcement and community response to violent incidents over the past several months.”

Thus far, Hogsett’s only comments in public about any violence at all came on the steps of the statehouse in June in the aftermath of sometimes riotous downtown protests against racial injustice in which promised criminal justice reforms and challenged those in attendance, “If I don’t act, you need to hold me accountable.”

“We want to see that this city is a safe place to live in and that our young people are safe,” said Rev. Malachi Walker of Young Men Inc. who will participate in the meetings with city leaders. “Being a mayor you have to be available and you got to be out in the open and so everybody can see, ‘Hey, we have a mayor who really cares about the city and is out working for the people,’ but it you are not doing that, then you will lose the trust, you will lose the faith that you have in leaders, and I don’t think any mayor wants that.”

The clergy members are developing a list of more than two dozen public safety and community engagement suggestions for the mayor.

In the past, such ideas have included enhanced homicide detective training, collaborative murder investigations, rebuilding the PAL Club and expanding the use of IMPD’s reserve program, some ideas that IMPD has already implemented.

“This is why we said at the beginning of the year,” observed FOP Lodge #86 President Rick Snyder, “why don’t we get around the table and have these discussions? Perhaps a commission that could look at not just the challenges but possible solutions and chart a way forward.”

Rev. Harrison said he is also mindful of the voices of the new generation of community leadership that emerged during the protests against social injustice that filled the streets of Indianapolis this spring.

“We have started meeting with some of our younger leaders in the city, the community activists, because we believe that we cannot do this also without them. We have some of the younger members that are part of our coalition that’s in dialog with them hoping to bring all of us together.”

Rev. Harrison also extended an invitation to Hogsett to join the Haughville community in a peace walk that begins Thursday at 7 p.m. at 702 North Haugh Street as well as walks elsewhere in the city in the weeks to come.

“We are inviting the mayor to join us next week at 34th and Keystone and the following week at 29th and MLK and the following week after that at 38th and Post Road,” said Harrison.

“I think he has to be involved. He has to be seen by the community and people have to see him as part of the solution and working with all these groups so I hope the mayor will join us tomorrow night.”

After Hogsett’s office confirmed to CBS4 News that the mayor would be attending Thursday night’s walk, his first neighborhood appearance in months, Harrison responded with an enthusiastic, “Okay!”