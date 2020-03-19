Indy Emergency Operations Center monitors COVID-19 pandemic, prepares for surge in patients

When the anticipated spike in coronavirus patients hits Indianapolis in the next few weeks, the public health and safety staffers on duty at the Emergency Operations Center inside the Regional Operations Center on the city’s eastside will likely be the first to know.

Stationed in a room with dozens of computer consoles and a bank of tv and video monitors, the staffers are watching statistics, taking part in conversations and drilling down for information that will indicate when the expected surge in critically ill COVID-19 patients will go up and which of the city’s major medical care providers will be hit first or hardest.

“We have IEMS, we have fire department, we have law enforcement within the county in there, we also have our EOC manager and we also have some of the federal people in there with us embedded,” said IMPD Homeland Security Commander Tom Sellas. “We’re monitoring the hospitals. We’re monitoring everything that’s going on in our city as far as that’s concerned, but we’re looking at right now how bad the hospitals are getting hit, what kind of needs they have and also the kind of needs that first responders need right now.”

Before Sellas or any staffer enters the EOC, they sanitize their hands and have their temperatures taken to assure they won’t be transmitting the coronavirus into the nerve center of Indianapolis battle against the contagion.

“Right now Marion County is responding very well,” said Sellas. “We haven’t had an uptick and I know as the testing increases that we will get an increase in positive confirmations of COVID on there but right now everyone is holding their own.”

Some of the very first of the first responders who will witness that expected uptick are the crews who transport sick patients onboard Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services ambulances.

“We’re trying to stay ahead of the game,” said IEMS Director Dr. Daniel O’Donnell, “and what that means is that we are looking at things like our EMS calls, we’re communicating with our hospital partners to see their bed availabilities, their emergency department capacity, and trying to come up with plans of what is the next step if we do need to take the next step.

“We are seeing an increased number of what we’re identifying as sick flu calls that are patients who are calling us with flu-like symptoms. We have seen that number go up a little bit and we are responding accordingly.”

Dr. O’Donnell said his ambulance crews are well stocked with the necessary gear to protect them from the COVID-19 virus and each apparatus undergoes a thorough cleaning after a transport run.

“Our medical care community is also ramping up. They are communicating every day. More and more beds are becoming available because they are having the foresight to do things like cancel elective procedures which opens up operating rooms, post-operative care units, that inherently opens up medical beds and they’re getting ready for that surge,” said Dr. O’Donnell. “We’re also prepared in the event that we see an increase, can we look at alternative testing sites? Alternative potential care sites? Again, that is nowhere near, that is not happening anytime soon, but those are the potential things we are thinking about so we can help the hospitals respond to this epidemic.

“I think there’s a calm before the storm but I think we are ready to weather this storm.”