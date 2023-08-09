INDIANAPOLIS– An Indianapolis man was arrested after a road rage incident where he pointed his gun at a person in another car, according to Indiana State Police.

Jayion Shelton, 18, was arrested Tuesday for intimidation with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.

On May 9, Shelton was riding in a white Hyundai on I-465 on the north side of Indianapolis when he was involved in a road rage incident with another car. The incident led to him standing up in the vehicle and pointing a gun through the sunroof of the Hyundai. A short time later, he pointed the gun through the back window at the victim.

Detectives located the vehicle and found that it was registered to Shelton. With evidence collected, Shelton was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 8. “Footage from a dash camera, installed in a private vehicle, was instrumental in the conclusion of this investigation,” stated ISP in a release.

Shelton was transported to the Marion County Jail.