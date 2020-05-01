Indy DPW to fill potholes around the city this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) said it will be filling potholes across the city this weekend.

According to DPW, there will be 16 crews working on Indianapolis roads on Saturday, May 2. The department said crews will be continuing social distancing and working with protective precautions in place.

From Indianapolis DPW:

The past few weeks have seen street crew members out after taking mandatory COVID-19 tests and waiting for results. Because of lower staff numbers and staff spread more sparsely between multiple shifts to adhere to social distancing guidelines, Indy DPW is adding these overtime Saturday hours to work toward getting ahead on street maintenance requests after decreased response time in the past month.

Motorists should still watch for pothole-filling crews and drive with caution, even though roads may be safer because of residents staying at home and subsequent decreased traffic.



DPW said that Hoosiers should check out the Indy Pothole Viewer to see open and closed pothole requests across the city. The department is filling potholes as requests come in, and they are focusing on service requests on main thoroughfares that handle more traffic first.



Indianapolis residents are encouraged to report potholes via the Request Indy website, the mobile app on iPhone or Android, or by calling the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.