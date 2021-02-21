Indy DPW to call out full shift of drivers with rain, snow mix in forecast

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says it will call out a full shift of 80 Snow Force drivers Sunday night with a mix of rain and snow in the forecast.

DPW says drivers will pre-treat roads with salt material as needed and clear thoroughfares of any slushy snow accumulation.

Residents can see where roads along standard routes have been recently plowed or treated with salt with the Indy Snow Force Viewer.

To report issues with traffic signals or a roadway that is impassable because of downed tree limbs, contact the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622. If the call center is closed, the caller must press “2” to be connected with Indy DPW.

“Motorists are urged to drive with care during wintry conditions, especially on bridge overpasses or locations known to get slippery,” DPW said in a release. “Remember to leave plenty of time to safely reach your destination, allow plenty of clearance near other vehicles, and keep at least three car lengths between your vehicle and Snow Force trucks.”